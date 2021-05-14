Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

May 14th, 2021

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

