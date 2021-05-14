K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €8.30 ($9.76) price target by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.16 ($10.78).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1 year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

