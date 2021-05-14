Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.13.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $276.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $155.19 and a one year high of $280.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,967,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.