Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSEMKT LSF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Laird Superfood Company Profile
Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.
