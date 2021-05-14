Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT LSF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 62,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $134,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,114 shares of company stock worth $611,728.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

