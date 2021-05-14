Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $355.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.23 and a 200 day moving average of $354.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $238.58 and a 12 month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

