Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

