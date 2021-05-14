Lawrence Joseph Ellison Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $108,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,166,434,857.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Joseph Ellison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oracle alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $111,888,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00.

ORCL stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 41,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 35,620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.