LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €147.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.78 ($160.91).

FRA:LEG opened at €114.00 ($134.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €115.58 and a 200-day moving average of €117.95. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

