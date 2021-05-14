Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,849 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,417 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,868,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,147,888,000 after buying an additional 672,279 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 4,875 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.24.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

