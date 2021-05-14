Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 103,882 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Leidos were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $103.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.