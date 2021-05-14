Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LESL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.62. 22,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,169. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,289 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,412,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.