Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $38.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LESL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Leslie’s stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 64.19. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

