Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of LXP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.12. 2,664,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.