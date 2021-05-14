Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.12. 2,664,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

