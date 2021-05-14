Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LGDTF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

