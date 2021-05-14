Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

Investment analysts at National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
LGDTF opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.82.
Liberty Gold Company Profile
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.