Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Given a C$2.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE LGD opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.95 million and a PE ratio of 39.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.63.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$697,672.05. Also, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total value of C$89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,196,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,249,453.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,365 shares of company stock valued at $409,955.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.