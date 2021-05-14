LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$223 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,536. LifeVantage has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

