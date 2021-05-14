Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €246.15 ($289.59) on Monday. Linde has a 1 year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1 year high of €247.80 ($291.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €239.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €218.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.68.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

