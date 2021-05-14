Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $311.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Shares of LIN opened at $297.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.22. Linde has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $303.87. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,370,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

