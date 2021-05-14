Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys 845 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 65,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

