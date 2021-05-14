Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.99 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.