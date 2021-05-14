Lisk Price Hits $7.22 on Major Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Lisk has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $924.65 million and $93.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $7.22 or 0.00014496 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00065146 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00043356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002800 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014181 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,977,373 coins and its circulating supply is 128,047,105 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

