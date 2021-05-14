Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,038,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

