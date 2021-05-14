Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NYSE:LYV opened at $81.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $64,768,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

