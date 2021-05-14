Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 590.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.