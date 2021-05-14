Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $26,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.