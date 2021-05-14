Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 108 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.81.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $323.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.90.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

