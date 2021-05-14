Lobstex Trading Down 15% This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0872 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.91 million and $916,448.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,950,632 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

