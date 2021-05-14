Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Lombard Medical shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 320 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

Comments


