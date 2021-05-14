Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 175 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 6.0% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $4.24 on Friday, reaching $550.18. 2,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.27 and a 12 month high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.