Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 1.9% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $243.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

