Louis Md Brenner Sells 25,215 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALNA opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.