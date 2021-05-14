Louis Md Brenner Sells 25,215 Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ALNA opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.39.
Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
About Allena Pharmaceuticals
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.
