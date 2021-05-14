LSV Asset Management Buys 126,600 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.