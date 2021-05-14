LSV Asset Management Buys 632,100 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 306.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 95,711 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $593.29 million, a PE ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.