LSV Asset Management Invests $6.61 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 68,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

