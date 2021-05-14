LSV Asset Management Sells 53,900 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.32% of Adtalem Global Education worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

