LTO Network Price Reaches $0.48 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a total market cap of $134.75 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00092666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $606.28 or 0.01203330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00063546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00110713 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,903 coins and its circulating supply is 282,642,728 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

