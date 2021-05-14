Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Lucira Health stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 24,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,404. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

