Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $307.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.28, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.81 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.