Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.14 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to 0.920-1.140 EPS.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $67.43 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

