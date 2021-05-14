Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$13.30

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$13.70 to C$13.30 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.49.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.23.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.