Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Up 6.5%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.89 and last traded at $16.89. 110,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,848,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $53,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

