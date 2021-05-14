Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGIC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $770.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 72.41%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.