Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MX. Roth Capital upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.60.

MX stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares during the period. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

