Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 279,832 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,430.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Magnite’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

