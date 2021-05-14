MAN (FRA:MAN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.03

MAN SE (FRA:MAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.03 ($56.51) and traded as high as €71.50 ($84.12). MAN shares last traded at €71.40 ($84.00), with a volume of 9,204 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €55.98 and its 200 day moving average is €48.03.

About MAN (FRA:MAN)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

