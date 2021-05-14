Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s previous close.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.40. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

