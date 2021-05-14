MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MNKD traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,749. MannKind has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

