Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marriott International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

MAR stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,030. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

