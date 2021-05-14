Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 1.6% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $38,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Truist upped their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

