Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $133.00 at Truist

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $119.00 to $133.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 262.78 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total transaction of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.